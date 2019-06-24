US construction employment rises

Construction employment increased in 39 states and Washington, DC across the year, with 31 and DC adding jobs from April to May 2019.

Texas and West Virginia had the biggest number and percentage of annual job gains while Louisiana had the worst losses; California and North Dakota experienced the largest one-month gains, with New York and West Virginia lagging.

Associated General Contractors of America, which carried out an analysis of the new Labor Department data, said that the findings underscore the need for new federal investments in career and technical education programme as well as immigration reform.

"Construction demand remains strong, and contractors increased their workforce in most states over the past year, yet the record number of job openings at the end of April implies contractors would add even more workers if they could," said AGC chief economist Ken Simonson. "With the unemployment rate now near a 50-year low, it is more challenging than ever for contractors to hire and retain qualified employees."

The association said that new education funding would make it easier for schools to set up construction-focused programmes while immigration reform will allow more people with construction skills to legally enter the country.

"The growing construction sector would be supporting even more high-paying middle-class jobs in this country if firms could only find more workers to hire," said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer. "Making it easier to prepare and attract more people into the industry will provide significant benefits to the broader economy."

Texas added the most construction jobs over the year (35,200 jobs, 4.8%), followed by California (32,200 jobs, 1.5%), Florida (28,000 jobs, 5.2%), Arizona (17,300 jobs, 11.1%) and Nevada (15,200 jobs, 17.2%). West Virginia added the highest percentage of construction jobs over 12 months (26.5%, 9,900 jobs), followed by Nevada, Arizona, North Dakota (10.9%, 2,800 jobs), Wyoming (10.7%, 2,100 jobs) and Alaska (10.3%, 1,600 jobs). Construction employment reached a record high in four states: Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Ten states shed construction jobs over the latest 12 months, while employment was unchanged in Iowa. Louisiana lost the largest number and percentage of construction jobs (-9,100 jobs, -6.0%). Other states with large job losses included South Carolina (-3,100 jobs, -3.0%), Maryland (-2,400 jobs, -1.5%), Mississippi (1,700 jobs, -3.8%), Maine (1,200 jobs, -4.1%) and Missouri (-1,200 jobs, -1.0%). Other states with a steep percentage decline include Vermont (-5.9%, -900 jobs), Maine, Mississippi and South Carolina.

California added the most construction jobs between April and May (12,800 jobs, 1.5%), followed by Florida (5,500 jobs, 1.0%), Texas (3,300 jobs, 0.4%), Washington (2,200 jobs, 1.0%), Wisconsin (2,100 jobs, 1.7%) and Nevada (2,000 jobs, 2.0%). North Dakota added the highest percentage of construction jobs for the month (6.3%, 1,700 jobs), followed by Nevada, California, and Wisconsin.

Construction employment decreased from April to May in 17 states and was unchanged in Alaska and Idaho. New York lost the most construction jobs for the month (-5,500 jobs, -1.3%), followed by Massachusetts (2,300 jobs, -1.4%), Illinois (-2,000 jobs, -0.9%) and Ohio (-2,000 jobs, -0.9%). West Virginia had the steepest percentage loss of construction jobs between April and May (-2.7%, -1,300 jobs), followed by Kansas (-2.6%, -1,600 jobs), Connecticut (-1.5%, -900 jobs), Massachusetts and New York.