US consultant changes hands

DW Smith has been bought by PS&S

The acquisition of the DW Smith is intended to enhance PS&S' architectural and engineering offerings beyond the northeast region of the USA.

PS&S will merge its regional office located in Wall, New Jersey, with DW Smith's current headquarters, also based in Wall. DW Smith principals Jennifer Nevins, Timothy Lurie and Thomas Murphy will join the PS&S senior management team. DW Smith will continue to operate under the DW Smith name for the near-term.

“We are excited to bring the immense talent of DW Smith into the PS&S family," said John Sartor, CEO of PS&S. "We've had the pleasure of working alongside DW Smith on projects for several mutual clients. The talented team of DW Smith will help us expand our energy, utility, and community association practices. This will also allow us to continue to provide the highest quality work within the northeast region and beyond.”

“Combining our firm with PS&S was truly a natural extension of our current working relationship," said Nevins. "Our cultures are so closely aligned and given PS&S' reputation in the industry we couldn't imagine a more appropriate partner. The synergy brought by combining our talents will enable our combined firm to better serve existing clients and enhance our depth of offerings to current and potential clients.”

Together, PS&S and DW Smith will provide architectural, engineering, surveying, design and environmental services in the science & technology, energy & utility, real estate, transportation and education sectors, for both public and private clients throughout the United States.

