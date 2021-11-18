US contractor cracks UK market

Jonathan Chapman, UK managing director of Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell will design, supply, install and commissioning a 400-kV gas insulated substation in Yaxley, Suffolk.

Burns & McDonnell works extensively with National Grid in the USA but this is the first major EPC contract win for the company in the UK since opening its first European office in Birmingham in 2017. It opened a London office in 2021.

The Yaxley substation project will take two years to build and will facilitate the connection of a new gas-fired electricity generating plant by Progress Power.

The contract was awarded through National Grid’s new RIIO T2 EPC construction framework for substations, to which Burns & McDonnell was appointed in February 2021. It has also been awarded two further projects under the National Grid RIIO T2 mechanical and electrical installation framework, which it is also on. These projects will involve critical asset replacements at substation sites in inner London and Dartford, Kent.

Jonathan Chapman, UK managing director of Burns & McDonnell, said: “This is a significant moment for Burns & McDonnell as we establish a leading position in the UK energy market. The project in Yaxley is a critical component in National Grid’s strategic framework for ensuring this country’s electrical infrastructure is prepared for the energy transition and meeting the government’s 2035 net zero transmission system commitment. Burns & McDonnell is hugely proud to be playing a part in that mission.

“When we were looking for a location outside of the US to invest, we could see the UK offered a leading edge, particularly in its vision for a low-carbon future. We’re now seeing this come to fruition. Being selected from a strong field to deliver this project is testament to the hard work and experience of our fantastic team.”

