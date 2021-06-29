US cost consultant consolidates UK acquisitions

Cumming Group EMEA chief executive James Morris

Property surveyors MHBC Cumming, Prosurv and TowerEight are joining forces under the unified Cumming Group name.

Cumming Group, a west coast US project management and cost consultancy, was founded in 1996. In December 2018 it acquired London-based Mellersh & Harding Building Consultancy LLP. A year later it bought Stoke-on-Trent project manager and cost consultant Prosurv. Then in February 2020 it took over TowerEight, a construction cost consultancy founded in London in 2011.

The newly combined organisation will operate as the company’s dedicated EMEA business unit.

Chief executive of Cumming Group EMEA is James Morris, one of the founders of TowerEight. He said: “Cumming Group EMEA combines the highly attentive, hands on, principal led approach of a smaller firm with the resources and reach of a larger organisation. Through organic growth and strategic M&A activity Cumming Group aims to create one of the world’s leading property consultancies, providing the full range of property consulting services in every major sector.”

