US developer targets UK construction consultancy market

Simon Baxter has been named Conceptual Construction Group's managing director for Europe

Hines has expanded its Conceptual Construction Group into Europe and appointed former Arcadis/EC Harris partner Simon Baxter as regional managing director.

Hine’s Conceptual Construction Group comprises a team of 30 consultants that help clients with pre-construction services from market analysis and competitive benchmarking to procurement and risk management.

Conceptual Construction Group also acts as a research and development function testing new technologies for potential inclusion, it says. It was involved in the original formation of the LEED rating system (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) with the US Green Building Council, for example.

Simon Baxter joins Hines from Chinese developer Great Eagle, where he was managing director for development and project management of its overseas projects. Before that, he had more than 20 years with EC Harris – latterly Arcadis – setting up the China office before moving on to run Singapore operations.

He said of his new job: “Hines has an exceptional reputation for development, investment expertise, quality and innovation, and I am thrilled to join the Conceptual Construction team to expand our proposition, and work closely with our European teams on the ground in 13 countries. We will focus on sharing best practice and the crafting of blueprints and standards to match the needs and subtleties of all our markets across Europe.”

Hines’ European chief executive Lars Huber said: “We’re actively involved in dozens of construction projects in 13 countries across the European region in all major product types, with many more in the pipeline. This, alongside our ongoing growth, marks an opportune time to build out our highly successful global conceptual construction team into Europe, complementing our already strong local construction management teams. Our aim is to ensure we continue to deliver cutting-edge projects that are fundamentally user-oriented, environmentally friendly, driven by innovation, and underpinned by long-term investor value.”

