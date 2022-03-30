US engineer opens London office

The London office is officially declared open for business

The London office, near Liverpool Street, will serve as the base for Burns & McDonnell’s European Mission Critical work, focusing on building and servicing data centres for clients across Europe.

The firm is currently delivering a pipeline of projects for clients including technology companies and data centre providers, and is preparing to expand to other markets.

Burns & McDonnell has operated in the US for more than 120 years and opened its first European office in Birmingham in 2017. The firm has since moved into larger premises in Birmingham and employs more than 50 staff in the UK.

Mike Starbuck, Burns & McDonnell’s UK director of mission critical, leads the 25-strong London team. He joined Burns & McDonnell last September from Aecom, where he spent 12 years as technical director.

Mike Starbuck said: “At a time when many global businesses are reconsidering their office footprint, we are making a significant investment in this base for our growing London team. This is a key step in Burns & McDonnell’s growth journey in the UK, and an important moment for the European mission critical sector as we bring our innovative approach to the market.”

Burns & McDonnell UK managing director Jonathan Chapman said: “Our business model has helped to disrupt the UK transmission and distribution sector, and I’m confident that it will also be successful in the European mission critical market. As we continue to expand our operations in the UK and Europe, Mike’s team will play a crucial role in helping us to reach new markets and solve complex challenges for clients.”

