US military awards contract for $840m hospital

Thu August 26 2021

17 hours A joint venture of Walsh Construction and Hochtief subsidiary Turner Construction is to build a new medical centre for military veterans in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, selected Turner-Walsh Joint Venture for the US$840m (£612m) contract to replace the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

In addition to the construction of the new 104-bed medical centre, the project includes parking structures, a central utility plant, roads and other site improvements.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility will be held this autumn and it is scheduled to be complete in 2025.

