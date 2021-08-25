US military awards contract for $840m hospital

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, selected Turner-Walsh Joint Venture for the US$840m (£612m) contract to replace the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

In addition to the construction of the new 104-bed medical centre, the project includes parking structures, a central utility plant, roads and other site improvements.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility will be held this autumn and it is scheduled to be complete in 2025.

