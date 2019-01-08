US rental business buys eight Kobelco cranes

All Crane is an authorised Kobelco dealer and the purchase is intended to strengthen its rental fleet so more customers can try the Kobelco G Series.

Included in the deal are four new CK800G-2 and two each of the new CK1100G-2 and CK1600G-2. Delivery is scheduled for spring this year.

All units in the G Series have EPA-compliant engines, plus energy-saving assist systems known as ‘G Modes’, which claim up to a 30% savings in fuel consumption. Other features of the G Series include a larger cab design, touchscreen, counterweight detection device, improved counterweight self-installation and shorter control levers.

"Customers love these cranes because they are efficient and easy to use, and operators love them because of the roomy cabs, intuitive technology, and enhanced safety features,” said Michael Liptak, president of All Crane. “We became a Kobelco authorised dealer last year because we believe in what their cranes bring to a jobsite. Now we’re expanding our ownership of these machines so our rental customers can experience the Kobelco difference for themselves."

The company said that the cranes represented in the package are ideal sizes and capacities for bread-and-butter jobs like road construction, bridge work, and urban construction, where maximum power in a smaller package is always welcome.

All Crane's sales territory for Kobelco cranes covers Ohio, West Virginia, and western Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh.