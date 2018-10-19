US study confirms commercial viability of hyperloop

The feasibility study for Virgin Hyperloop One analyses a route along the I-70 corridor, the major highway traversing Missouri.

The report has confirmed the viability of the I-70 based route through an examination of the social impact, station locations, regulatory issues, route alignments and rights-of-way associated with a new hyperloop system that would connect Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis.

The study says that Virgin Hyperloop One linear infrastructure costs are around 40% lower than those seen on high-speed rail projects around the world, while the system would deliver speeds that are two to three times faster.

Key findings include: