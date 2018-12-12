USA awards US$1.5bn for transport projects

Colorado's V2X is among the successful projects

The grants are made through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (Build) programme.

This year's money goes to projects in 49 states and the District of Columbia (DC). In total, 851 eligible applications were received, covering all 50 states, as well as US territories and DC - nearly double the number applications received for the same scheme in 2017. Overall, applicants in 2018 requested more than US$10.9bn in funding.

“Build transportation grants are major investments in road, rail, transit, and port projects that serve as a down payment on this administration’s commitment to America’s infrastructure,” said US transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

The successful projects include Colorado’s V2X technology safety and mobility improvement project, which receives US$20m towards creation of a commercial-scale connected vehicle environment using vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. The approximately 537-mile network will provide real-time communication with connected vehicles and install over 200 miles of new fibre optic lines to rural communities. This network will send safety and mobility-critical messages directly to drivers through infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) communication as well as notify CDOT of crashes or hazards on the road through vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication.

Other successful schemes include: