USA grants $856m for transport projects

Elaine Chao

Elaine Chao gave details of the grants, which are under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (Infra) programme.

“This significant federal investment will improve major highways, bridges, ports, and railroads around the country to better connect our communities, and to enhance safety and economic growth,” she said.

The programme supports both large and small projects. The 10 awards for large schemes include US$125m to Alabama Department of Transportation for a new six-lane cable-stayed bridge to carry the I-10 across the Mobile River channel. Arizona Department of Transportation will be awarded US$90m to add capacity on a rural, mountainous stretch of I-17 north of Phoenix. The City of Temecula in California will be awarded US$50m to construct a two-lane northbound collector/distributor system along I-15. Maryland Department of Transportation is another of the recipients of a large grant; it will be awarded US$125m to raise the vertical clearance of the Howard Street Tunnel, Baltimore, to facilitate movement of double-stack trains on an important freight rail corridor.

