USA launches $1.5bn transport grants programme

The US Department of Transportation is inviting bids for the first US$1.5bn (£1.1bn) tranche of a new programme of grants.

It has published a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to apply for the discretionary grant funding through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (Build) program. The grants are for investments in surface transport infrastructure and are to be awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. The funding can support roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation.

Projects will be evaluated based on merit criteria that include safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, environmental protection, state of good repair, innovation, partnership, and additional non-federal revenue for future transportation infrastructure investments.

The DOT intends to award a greater share of Build Transportation grant funding to projects located in rural areas than to such projects in urban areas. The notice highlights rural needs in several of the evaluation criteria, including support for rural broadband deployment where it is part of an eligible transportation project.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018 made available US$1.5bn for national infrastructure investments, otherwise known as Build transportation discretionary grants, through to 30 September 2020. For this round of grants, the maximum award is US$25m, and no more than US$150m can be awarded to a single state and at least 30% of funds must be awarded to projects located in rural areas.

The deadline to submit an application for the FY 2018 Build Transportation Discretionary Grants program is 19 July 2018.