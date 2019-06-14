USA to invest in port infrastructure

Elaine Chao

“This major investment in the Port Infrastructure Development Program will help strengthen, modernize, and improve our country’s maritime systems and gateway ports,” said transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

The US$292.7m in discretionary grant funding aims to support public coastal ports by improving the safety, efficiency, or reliability of goods movement.

Investments in port transportation infrastructure will be awarded on a competitive basis for projects located either within the boundary of a coastal seaport, or outside the boundary of a coastal seaport, and directly relate to port operations or to an intermodal connection to a port.

The department will evaluate projects using criteria including leveraging federal funds, project costs and benefits, project outcomes, project readiness and domestic preference. It will also consider geographic diversity when selecting grant recipients.

The minimum award size is US$10m, with a federal cost share not to exceed 80%.