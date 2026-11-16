Used European plant prices remain resilient

Used construction and powered access equipment prices across Europe held firm during the second quarter of 2026, according to new auction and listing data published by Ritchie Bros.

In its Q2 2026 European Used Equipment Market Trends Report, the auctioneer combined online listing figures from its Mascus platform with transactional auction results to track pricing across crawler excavators, boom lifts, and scissor lifts. The company claims that buyers continued to compete for available machinery throughout the quarter, even as supply levels diverged across different equipment categories.

Within the earthmoving sector, Ritchie Bros. reports that median auction prices for crawler excavators edged up by one per cent year-on-year to roughly £24,187 (€28,980), compared with £23,957 (€28,704) in the same period of 2025. While the median age of sold excavators remained static at eight years, the firm states that median operating hours dropped from 6,548 to 5,860, suggesting buyers acquired lower-hour machines for a similar outlay.

Auction sales volumes for crawler excavators rose by 14 per cent over the previous year, while available stock listed on Mascus fell by 14 per cent against a six per cent dip in buyer enquiries. Caterpillar led both online listings and auction sales, with the Cat 306 mini excavator recorded as the highest-selling individual model. The UK accounted for the largest share of purchasing activity across both channels, alongside demand from Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The powered access sector experienced steeper price increases, according to the company's figures. Scissor lifts saw median auction prices climb by 13 per cent year-on-year to approximately £1,758 (€2,106). Ritchie Bros. notes that this increase occurred despite the median age of sold units rising from 11 to 12 years and median usage increasing from 433 to 507 hours.

Auction volumes for scissor lifts dropped by 17 per cent compared to Q2 2025, which the company attributes to tighter supply rather than reduced demand. On Mascus, scissor lift enquiries jumped by 24 per cent while available listings grew by just one per cent. Skyjack moved from third to first place in auction sales volume, driven by the SJIII4632 model, while Genie recorded the highest volume of online search enquiries.

Boom lifts also saw price growth, with median auction values increasing by 10 per cent to around £8,463 (€10,140), even as overall transaction volumes fell by seven per cent. Unlike the excavator market, boom lift listings on Mascus rose by three per cent, though buyer enquiries declined by six per cent. Genie overtook JLG as the top-selling auction brand by volume, while the JLG Toucan 10E was the best-selling single model. The company reports that the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK remained the primary purchasing markets across both powered access categories.