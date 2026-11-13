Uskmouth BESS makes progress

Afon Wysg 1 (AW1) is a 240MW BESS in Newport, South Wales. It is on track to be energised later this month and to enter full commercial operation in Q1 2027.

Project development is well progressed to increase capacity to 480MWh, with the objective to reach financial close for the proposed expansion shortly after the initial milestone.

The key components were delivered over 22 days, with the 10-strong Jones Bros delivery team, including a higher degree apprentice, carefully coordinating transport schedules and supplier deliveries with e-STORAGE.

The milestone followed completion of the concrete foundations for the battery and power conversion system units, associated ducting work, and the installation of precast troughs for the inverters. Space has been strategically left between the batteries and foundations have already been poured to enable rapid implementation of the future expansion project.

Bulk aggregates have been imported via rail to ensure that HGV movements were kept to a minimum, while concrete from previous demolition work has been crushed and repurposed.

Construction of a new on-site substation has also been completed and high-voltage cabling for connection to the national grid infrastructure installed. Around two thirds of the existing power station export cable was reused, reducing both time and cost.

As part of the ecological enhancement plan, an attenuation pond has been created, with new fencing installed and landscaping carried out to improve biodiversity.

Jones Bros project manager Gareth White, who lives close to the site, said: “Hitting key milestones on developments as significant as this one is a wonderful moment.

“Getting to this stage is a result of meticulous planning, coordination, and collaboration across the entire team.

“Everyone involved deserves huge credit for the level of organisation, especially when factoring in the need to install the components in sequence, while managing equipment weighing close to 3,000 tonnes in total.

“It has also been fantastic to recruit locally, with our foreman and five operatives based close to Uskmouth.”