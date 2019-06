Mark Henshaw

Mark Henshaw joins Utranazz from Putzmeister where he was regional sales manager.

At Utranazz he is responsible for driving new business and growing sales of static and mobile concrete pumps as well as screed and mortar equipment.

Henshaw joined Putzmeister in 2006 as a concrete pump fitter and thus has 13 years of experience in concrete pumps and concrete mixers.