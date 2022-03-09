Utranazz adds electric pump

The Turbosol TB70E electric trailer pump

The Italian-made Turbosol TB70E trailer pump combines high performance emission-free technology with compact size, Utranazz says.

The unit measures 2.1 metres in height by 2.05 metres wide. The brochure shows maximum concrete output of 70m3/hour.

It has a horizontal reach of 160 metres, vertical reach of 60 metres (depending on concrete quality, slump and aggregates) and has an automatic lubrication system.

The TB70E is fitted with a 75kW electric motor. It is the first electric trailer pump to be added to Utranazz’s range and has been specially developed for tunnelling work and zero-emission construction sites.

