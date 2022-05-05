Utranazz keeps it simple

The Global G60 at the UK Concrete Show this week

The selling point is that they have no ‘fancy electronics’ but are just simple to use and maintain.

The first machine in the series is the Global G60, on show at the UK Concrete Show in Birmingham this week.

The 9.2 m3 capacity, 45 m3/hour output mixer has a modular, open design to make it easy to maintain and repair. It has with view windows so that cement levels can be checked, and an open conveyor to see aggregates before mixing. The modular storage bins are angled at 50o to ensure consistent material flow and reduced maintenance. There is an electronic control panel for batch and mix designs.

Utranazz sales director Daniel Wiseman said: “The Global G60 is a durable, quality volumetric mixer without any of the complicated electronic control systems that many volumetric mixers now feature. Operators don’t need or want fancy electronic systems, they just want a reliable, easy-to-use and maintain machine.”

