Vacuum truck with panoramic vision

The Citysafe suction excavator in action

Econic trucks have big panoramic windscreens and glazed doors to make it easier for the driver to spot cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users in the vicinity. The DirectVision cab also has cameras and sensors to detect obstacles.

LMD’s new vacuum excavator is therefore branded as Citysafe and is being marketed as the first in the UK that has been built specifically for use in towns and cities.

The Econic truck is designed for improved driver views

Managing director Mick Dysart said: “I have been involved with vacuum excavation since it was first introduced into the UK in the early 2000s. At LMD we have built up the most varied and flexible fleet in the UK. We work nationally on both standard vacuum excavation and special projects. The Citysafe enables us to work even more safely in the heart of Britain’s towns and cities. I firmly believe that within a few years vacuum excavation will become the norm. The Citysafe is a huge positive step in that direction.”

The truck demonstrates how excavated material is discharged

