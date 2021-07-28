Van Elle and Keltbray start piling for Welsh metro project

They are working with Amey and Transport for Wales (TfW) on the project, which is aimed at the modernisation and decarbonisation of the transport network in Wales.

David Buckley, director of rail at Van Elle, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the electrification of the Core Valleys Lines on the South Wales Metro project. This important work will make it easier for people travel across the Cardiff Capital Region, transforming rail services in the region.”

“I am looking forward to working in partnership with our peers at Keltbray and delivering together for Wales.”

The partners are drawing on their fleet of Colmar Road Rail Vehicles (RRV) and compatible attachments specifically designed for OLE piling on the railway.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk