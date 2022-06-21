Van Elle lands Pennine rail upgrade role

Van Elle has recently had a Colmar T10,000 road rail vehicle upgraded

TRU is a £3bn investment programme to improve rail services between Manchester and York via Huddersfield and Leeds.

The West of Leeds Alliance (TRU West) is responsible for the section between Manchester and Leeds and is being delivered by an alliance of Network Rail, Arup, Amey OWR, Bam and Siemens.

TRU West will undertake the electrification and re-signalling of the 42 miles of railway connecting Manchester and Leeds via Huddersfield, and will be working on more than a dozen stations along the route.

Van Elle chief executive Mark Cutler said: "We are very excited to be supporting the TRU West upgrade, which represents a complex array of projects that suit our breadth of expertise in the rail sector, while working in a collaborative environment which allows us to provide early engineering advice and cost effective solutions for this transformative infrastructure programme."

