Van Elle’s new boss sets out his changes

Mark Cutler

Mark Cutler joined the company as chief executive in August.

Joining the company in January will be John Foster as commercial director and Peter Handley, who returns to Van Elle in the newly created role of strategy and business improvement director. Foster is coming from Saint-Gobain’s glass and facade installations business while Handley – who is a former divisional director in Van Elle - joins from Cementation.

In Van Elle’s largest business unit, the General Piling division, director Steve Johnson will be leaving the group at the end of November. He is being replaced by group construction director David Warner on an interim basis. This follows the appointment of former eastern director Steve Bursnell as contracts director last month.

Cutler has streamlined the operational structure of the £100m-turnover AIM-listed group to five divisions, with the new structure now comprising:

General Piling –driven, CFA and rotary piling on open sites

Specialist Piling – restricted access and low-headroom work along with ground and slope stabilisation

Housing – residential piling and modular foundations

Rail – foundation and track-bed work in the rail environment

Geotechnical Services (trading as Strata) – geotechnical investigations and testing

Cutler said: “I am very pleased to welcome John Foster and Peter Handley to Van Elle at this important stage of our growth and wish to thank Steve Johnson for his contribution. The company has been through a lot of change over the last couple of years but the new strengthened leadership team and streamlined divisional structure allows us to accelerate our improvement, more clearly focus on our customer’s needs and better integrate our specialist capabilities across all the sectors we operate in.”