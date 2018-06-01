Van investment for Barhale

Some of Barhale's new vans

The telematics system scores drivers’ style and behaviour via a dash-mounted LED display showing a red, amber, green index, highlighting potential risks while encouraging safer and more cost-effective driving. Dashboard cameras also record traffic incidents. The information is logged and can be used for driver training. It is hoped that use of the system might cut 40% off insurance premiums.

The new vehicles, ranging from small two-seater Kangoo vans to double cab tippers, take the size of the fleet at Barhale Construction Services (BCS) to more than 200. Other new Renault vehicles for the BCS fleet include medium and large panel vans, such as the Renault Trafic and Renault Master, as well as pick-ups.

The pick-ups and tippers all have payload indicators and a fall arrest hand rail system. The panel vans all have racking, hand wash facilities, internal LED lighting and large rear access steps and handles. To achieve Crossrail compliance, the vehicles also have fire extinguishers, spill kits, spare bulb kits, rear chevrons, reverse beepers and LED flashing beacons.

“We have just started to receive the new Renault vans and they are a significant addition to our fleet,” said BCS general managers James Mulchinock.

“As well as the Renault vehicles, we are supplying electric vans to use in our eastern region for Anglian Water. These will be liveried to show that they produce zero emissions.”