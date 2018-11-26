Van Oord gets royal title as 150th birthday present

King’s commissioner in the Province of Zuid-Holland, Jaap Smit, presented the certificate to Van Oord CEO Pieter van Oord during an international symposium in Rotterdam, where 450 guests had gathered to mark the company’s 150th anniversary.

“It is an honour to have the right to use the royal designation. It crowns the one hundred and fifty years of entrepreneurship, spirit and perseverance displayed by my predecessors and all our employees today,” said Van Oord.

Founder Govert van Oord started out as an independent entrepreneur in 1868. Over the course of 150 years, Van Oord grew to become an international dredging, oil and gas infrastructure and offshore wind contractor, supported by a series of acquisitions and mergers. The fifth generation of the Van Oord family is now active in the company.