Van Oord wins cabling contract for Taiwan wind farms

It has been appointed by Ørsted for the cabling at the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a wind farms, which are located between 35km and 60km off the west coast of Taiwan’s Changhua County.

Van Oord is responsible for the transportation, installation and burial of the 111 inter-array cables, with a total length of approximately 135km, and the three export cables, which total approximately 145km.

To carry out the work, Van Oord will deploy its dedicated cable-laying vessel Nexus, equipped with a cable carousel with a capacity of 5,000t. Van Oord’s own trencher Dig-It will bury the cables to the required depth.

The 900MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms will be the first cable project in Taiwan for Van Oord. The company said that it is committed to support the further development of the Taiwanese supply chain and marine workforce by sharing its experience and knowledge as the Taiwanese offshore wind market begins to expand. Van Oord will work with Taiwanese engineering service providers and support vessel owners to complete the project.

The installation work will start in 2021.

