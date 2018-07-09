Van Oord wins Georgia port contract

Anaklia Development Consortium (ADC) has awarded the contract, which involves early dredging and reclamation works for the first phase of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port.

Van Oord will deploy the self-propelled cutter suction dredger Athena to dredge a total amount of 5 million cubic metres of sand and will also be responsible for the installation of vertical drainage.

“This is a historical moment, since Georgia has never witnessed marine works of this kind taking into consideration its scale and engineering solutions that are related to conduct reclamation activities,” said Ronny Solberg, CEO of the Anaklia construction management team. “We are delighted to announce that an internationally renowned company such as Van Oord will be conducting this important part of marine construction.”

The construction of Anaklia Deep Sea Port is intended to facilitate trade between Asia and Europe. The plan is for the port to enter into commercial operation in December 2020.