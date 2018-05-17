HillheadHillhead
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu May 17 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » VBA starts £30m flood defence works » published 17 May 2018

VBA starts £30m flood defence works

The VBA contracting joint venture has started design and build work on a £30m flood defence scheme in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire.

Mytholmroyd Above: Mytholmroyd

The Environment Agency’s Calder Valley scheme will protect up to 400 homes and businesses.

VBA comprises VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business.

Mytholmroyd is between Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge. The scheme will provide improved protection to the area around Mytholmroyd Church, Cragg Brook, Greenhills Industrial Estate, Caldene Bridge and up-stream to Hawks Clough Bridge.

Following initial drainage works, the project will include new raised and improved flood walls, the relocation of Caldene Bridge, widening of the river channel at key locations, and flood proofing buildings next to the river.

The work started in April 2018 and is expected to be completed in winter 2019/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 17 May 2018 (last updated on 17 May 2018).

More News Channels