VBA starts £30m flood defence works
The VBA contracting joint venture has started design and build work on a £30m flood defence scheme in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire.
The Environment Agency’s Calder Valley scheme will protect up to 400 homes and businesses.
VBA comprises VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business.
Mytholmroyd is between Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge. The scheme will provide improved protection to the area around Mytholmroyd Church, Cragg Brook, Greenhills Industrial Estate, Caldene Bridge and up-stream to Hawks Clough Bridge.
Following initial drainage works, the project will include new raised and improved flood walls, the relocation of Caldene Bridge, widening of the river channel at key locations, and flood proofing buildings next to the river.
The work started in April 2018 and is expected to be completed in winter 2019/20.
