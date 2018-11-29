Veidekke signs to build timber student flats

Engineered wood was chosen for the NOK497m project for the University Foundation for Student Life in Ås (SiÅs) as it is seen as providing significant environmental benefits in the form of reduced CO 2 emissions.

The start of construction is conditional upon funding, but is planned for the spring.

“In 2012 we and Veidekke started construction of the first two blocks of student bedsits from massive wood in Norway, and this started a trend that has spread throughout the country,” said SiÅs managing director Einride Berg. “We are proud to have been the first, and the fact that we will now be taking new giant steps for the students and the environment.

“Although funding is conditional upon grants from the Ministry, we are choosing to sign a contract now to ensure progress and execution of the project. We hope to have the funds in place so that Veidekke can start construction work in the spring.”

In total, the eight blocks will accommodate 795 people in a combination of family apartments, apartments for couples, large and small collectives and studio units. The blocks will range from three to seven storeys in height, and in addition several of them will have basements or sub-floors with storage rooms, bicycle parking, technical facilities and operations areas for SiÅs.