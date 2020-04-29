Veitchi targets collaboration to solve reopening challenges

Talks are already under way said the Cambuslang-headquartered company, which is calling for industry-wide collaboration to solve the challenges.

Currently, all non-essential construction work is at a standstill across the country as part of the government’s lockdown measures with only a few key critical sites remaining operational.

Veitchi has already begun discussions with its main contractors and other stakeholders to devise amended plans.

The firm says cooperation will also be required from others, such as planning departments, to permit extended site operation hours to allow working rotations.

“In these times of social distancing and self-isolation the industry needs to consider changing its processes and procedures to ensure an even more responsible approach is adopted,” said Veitchi Group managing director Jim Preston. “Perhaps we should all view this as a welcome chance to reboot the general safety standards and working conditions on sites so they can reopen safely and respect new government protocol.”

Meanwhile, the company said that the impact of industry collaboration was seen to its full effect at the recently opened NHS Louisa Jordan at Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus (SEC). The emergency hospital, capable of hosting up to 1,000 beds, was completed in three weeks, with 25 staff from Veitchi’s flooring division laying 13,000m2 of anti-slip vinyl in only four days.

“We worked with our supply chain across the UK to have materials and PPE delivered to site within 48 hours of a meeting with the government,” added Preston. “It was a tremendous effort by all of the companies involved and showed just what can be done.”

