Versalift opens Irish business

The manufacturer of vehicle-mounted platforms has named Keith O’Rourke as the sales manager for the new Versalift Ireland business.

Versalift Ireland will be based at offices in Naas in County Kildare and will provide sales, service, and training for its range of VTL van-mounted platforms, LAT-135 pick-up mounted platforms and insulated platforms.

O’Rourke, who reports to Andy Bray, general manager-director at Versalift UK, has been in the powered access industry for over 15 years and has a background in the Irish hire market, having previously held both sales and operational roles for major rental companies.

He said: “I see massive potential in Ireland to build the market for ‘self-drive’ vehicle mounted platforms and I am really pleased to be working directly for a manufacturer who is the market leader.”

Bray added: “Opening Versalift Ireland is the company’s ongoing commitment to develop and support the vehicle-mounted access market in Ireland. The new operation puts us properly on the ground and we are looking forward to seeing Keith’s industry experience develop the market further and provide local support for our customer base.”

