Vestas picked for Western Australia’s biggest wind farm

The 214MW Yandin Wind Farm will comprise 51 turbines, which could power up to 200,000 homes. It will be located near the town of Dandaragan, about 175km north of Perth.

The project is expected to cost approximately AU$400m (£220m) and will generate around 150 jobs during construction.

Alinta Energy executive director of merchant energy Ken Woolley said: “This is Alinta Energy’s first direct investment in a renewable project, and we’re thrilled to do it here in our home state of WA. Yandin will drive more affordable and cleaner energy for us, and with our gas-fired power stations it will also help us use gas more efficiently. That’ll be good for us, our customers and the environment.”

Vestas head of sales for Australia and New Zealand Peter Cowling said: “Yandin is a key project for Vestas, for Alinta and for Western Australia. “We are more than pleased to be Alinta’s partner on this project, as we can see enormous potential for wind energy in Western Australia that is perfectly suited to our industry-leading wind turbines.”

The high quality of the wind resource in the region means the wind farm’s long-term capacity factor is projected to be about 50%.

The wind farm will connect to Western Power’s 330kV electricity network via a new 10km transmission line and terminal station that will be built, owned and operated by Western Power.

Vestas will operate and maintain the wind farm from completion of construction under a long-term service agreement.