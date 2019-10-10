Video reveals extremes of BAM’s Antarctic project

The team, which also includes Sweco and Ramboll, completed its first Antarctic construction season in May.

The new video, Building below zero: the world's most extreme construction site - see below - follows the modernisation of existing infrastructure used for climate change research by polar scientists. It is on the on the B1M construction video channel on YouTube.

Menno de Jonge, director digital construction of Royal BAM Group, said: “BAM began its partnership with the British Antarctic Survey in 2017, and the new The B1M documentary captures the benefits of digital construction when planning for working in this remote, harsh and sometimes hazardous environment that our teams and partners face during delivery.”

The work for the Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation (AIM) programme includes expanding wharfs to accommodate the new polar vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough, the comprehensive modernisation of the Rothera Research Station – the UK’s main Antarctic hub – as well as improving facilities and working conditions at other BAS research stations.

