Views sought on Exeter infrastructure procurement

The masterplan

South West Exeter is a development on the edge of Exeter with plans for around 2,500 new homes, 21.5 hectares of new employment development and a 1,400-pupil school.

The scale of the site, and its steep topography bisected by the A379, requires a large amount of infrastructure to unlock the development.

Devon County Council has issued a questionnaire seeking views on the potential procurement strategy for the project infrastructure. “It will be vital that the various infrastructure packages are attractive, manageable and appealing to the supply chain,” the council said.

It has secured £55.1m funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) for the works, which include five new junctions and two new highways.

The questionnaire can be found online at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=gzehjWjLP0S7S5l_d_1b-3CuD9EAxllKlw5-7jS-jcdUN0FSRFcyUTZJVzFOUVlKMEpXVk9LWEc0TS4u

