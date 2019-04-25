Village builders choose German helmets

Mactaggart & Mickel managing director Ed Monaghan models the ENHA Ranger hard hat

Mactaggart & Mickel’s site managers at St Jude’s Meadow – a mix of 62 homes in the village of Milton-under-Wychwood – are sporting ENHA Ranger headwear.

The ENHA Ranger is a double-walled safety helmet with what the manufacturer calls its Crashbox impact absorption system, inspired by the crumple zone effect from the automotive industry.

Mactaggart & Mickel director Marion Forbes said: “We’ve had great feedback from our staff about the new helmets, including their comfort and design – but the most important thing is the extra safety they bring to our sites.”

The German-made helmets are sold in the UK by to personal protective equipment (PPE) specialist Alpha Solway. ENHA GmbH and Alpha Solway are both part of Globus Group.

Manchester-based Globus acquired ENHA Kunststoffverarbeitungs-GmbH in 2017