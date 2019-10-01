Vinci buys German telecoms infrastructure business

OFM, which has been in operation for over 50 years, is sector’s main player in Bavaria and neighbouring Länder in eastern Germany. The company employs close to 270 people in the country and generated revenue of €78m in 2018.

The development of fibre optic networks currently accounts for the major part of its business activities. OFM will join Axians, the Vinci Energies brand specialising in information and communications technologies.

Dr Reinhard Schlemmer, general manager of Vinci Energies Europe East, said : “It’s vital to roll out fast broadband in Germany to maintain our economy’s competitiveness. To turn the ‘Internet of Things’ into a reality, we want to participate actively in rolling out fast broadband and confirm our place as a foremost partner for telecom network operators and German industry in general.”

Alfred Büdel, managing director of the OFM group, added: “I’m delighted to join Vinci Energies, whose corporate values fit perfectly with OFM’s identity. Through the Axians brand we will consolidate our place in the market, especially as a general contractor for the rollout of fast FTTH [Fibre to the home], and we will be able to meet the ever increasing demand from our customers for sustainable, reliable ICT solutions.”

