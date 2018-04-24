Vinci buys more airports

Vinci has signed a deal that covers the freehold purchase of two airports - including Belfast International – as well as multiple concession and management contracts at others worldwide.

Vinci Airports is acquiring nine new airports (two freehold properties, three concessions, four management contracts) and three partial management contracts in American airports following acquisition of the airport portfolio held by Airports Worldwide.

The deal expands Vinci Airport’s network to 45 airports in 11 countries and marks a strategic move into the USA - the world's largest air transport market – while also bolsters its presence in Europe and Central America.

In terms of freeholds, Vinci Airports is acquiring a 100% stake in Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland, which welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2017, and a 90.1% stake in Skavsta Airport near Stockholm, Sweden.

The three airports under concession include Vinci Airports acquiring a 100% stake in Orlando-Sanford International Airport (Florida, USA), under a contract covering operation of the current terminal and car park with a residual term of 21 years. The others are co-control stakes in Costa Rica's two major airports.

The four full management contracts cover Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport, and Macon Downtown Airport and Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Georgia.

The three partial management contracts cover US airports: Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Raleigh Durham International Airport in North Carolina, and part of the international terminal at the airport in Atlanta, Georgia, the world’s largest airport in terms of traffic.