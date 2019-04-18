Vinci gets to work on £100m hospital

CGI of the new hospital

Developed by Prime the 138-bed specialist hospital facility is being built on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham campus, for a partnership between HCA Healthcare UK (HCA UK) and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust Foundation Trust (UHB).

It is being funded by M&G, with additional investment coming from HCA UK.

The 14,728 m2 facility will provide acute care to private patients in the region, as well as extra capacity and access to specialist facilities for NHS patients.

The hospital will include a radiotherapy unit and operating theatres for procedures and treatments including cancer, cardiology, neurology, hepatobiliary, urology, orthopaedics and stem cell transplantation.

Prime secured planning permission for the eight-storey building in April 2018 and financial close was achieved in February 2019, moving the project forward into the construction phase which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Vinci regional director Michael Roadnight said: “We are delighted to have commenced construction works on this exciting project which has provided the opportunity for Vinci Construction UK to add real value from our vast experience in the healthcare sector. The pre-construction phase has been based on collaboration with all stakeholders and we look forward to working with HCA UK, Prime, UHB and our partners during the construction phase and beyond.”