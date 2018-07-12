Vinci lands £75m Trafford Centre refurb

Intu's plan for Barton Square in the Trafford Centre

Trafford Centre’s Barton Square is to get a new glass-domed roof and a redesigned interior to expand that part of the mall. Budget clothes retailer Primark has signed up as an anchor tenant for the new space.

Vinci is set to start work later this year and complete in early 2020.

Vinci Construction UK regional director John Roberts said: “Intu Trafford Centre is already one of the best places to shop in the UK and is known around the world for its unique design and architecture. The work we are carrying out at Barton Square will create a fantastic new area befitting this architecturally-rich building.

“The quality of the materials and design will create a space that shoppers will be able to enjoy for many years to come."

Intu regional managing director Colin Flinn said: “Many of the things that make Intu Trafford Centre so special will be extended into the Barton Square area of centre, allowing us to attract quality new brands and provide even more for people to shop, eat, play and do.”