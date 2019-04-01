Vinci launches health & safety drive

Called Think Again, Vinci’s programme focuses on how personal choice impacts on workplaces, and whether they are safer and healthier places for those who work in them.

All Vinci employees will be expected to adopt a framework of six essential behaviours that everyone in the business will adopt:

Be aware of the hazards and risks involved in your work

Always follow the rules and work safely

Stop and speak up if you can’t do the job safely

Intervene to stop others from getting hurt

Share personal experience and knowledge

Report all injuries, concerns and CCPIs

Gary Carvell, health, safety, quality & environment director, said: “Human behaviour is a complex thing, we know that, and understanding why people choose to work unsafely is fundamental to understanding how those choices can be influenced. However, unlike some behavioural programmes, we don’t just focus on the person who’s been injured and what they did or didn’t do.

“We recognise the importance of interdependence, within teams and most importantly, up and down the ‘management line’. That’s why there are also six essential behaviours for managers and supervisors and a further six for the senior leadership team.”

Managers and supervisors are expected to:

Demonstrate compliance is always expected

Ensure production does not override health & safety

Be visible and engaging so people see you’re committed

Praise team members that intervene and stop unsafe acts

Deal firmly and fairly with poor performance

Make sure lessons are shared and learning is applied

Essential behaviours expected from company leaders are:

Champion health & safety as a personal value

Encourage your teams to do the same or better

Promote accountability for safe and unsafe behaviour at all levels

Be visible – get involved in health & safety

Provide adequate support and resources for health & safety

Keep everyone focused on proactively reducing risk exposure

Gary Carvell continued: “Vinci Construction’s record on Health & Safety is good – there is a consistent downward trend in most of our measures. But we refuse to allow our confidence to trick us into being comfortable and we want to be better. Our goal is to reduce injuries and ill health at work as far as we possibly can. That’s why we’re taking this opportunity to think again.”