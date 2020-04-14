Vinci leads teams on Welsh field hospitals

Four squash courts at Bangor University are being turned in wards

The Canolfan Brailsford (Sports Centre) at Bangor University is being converted to a temporary Covid-19 field hospital – aiming to finish by 19th April. Four squash courts, two sports hall’s, a gymnastics hall, a gym floor area and a meeting room are being converted into hospital wards with 230 beds in total.

Vinci’s team is also converting Deeside leisure centre, where it has demolished a 16,000 sq ft skating rink and laid 600 tonnes of screed by hand in 72 hours for a 185-bed ward. This should open on 27th April.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk