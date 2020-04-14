  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed April 15 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Vinci leads teams on Welsh field hospitals

Vinci leads teams on Welsh field hospitals

11 hours Vinci Construction is working alongside its supply chains and NHS teams to create two Rainbow field hospitals in north Wales as part of the Covid-19 response.

Four squash courts at Bangor University are being turned in wards
Four squash courts at Bangor University are being turned in wards

The Canolfan Brailsford (Sports Centre) at Bangor University is being converted to a temporary Covid-19 field hospital – aiming to finish by 19th April. Four squash courts, two sports hall’s, a gymnastics hall, a gym floor area and a meeting room are being converted into hospital wards with 230 beds in total.

Vinci’s team is also converting Deeside leisure centre, where it has demolished a 16,000 sq ft skating rink and laid 600 tonnes of screed by hand in 72 hours for a 185-bed ward. This should open on 27th April.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »