Integrated Health Projects will build a new two-storey emergency department after demolition of existing buildings.

The contract award comes on the back of the joint venture’s work for the same client, North Durham Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, building new operating theatres at Darlington Memorial Hospital. The team on that £30m project included Alan Johnston Partnership LLP, NG Bailey P+HS Architects, RPS Group and Turner & Townsend

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk