Vinci picked for Australian motorway

Construction is expected to create 760 jobs.

Seymour Whyte has been selected by the New South Wales (NSW) government to build the central section of the motorway linking the future Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport to the motorway network in the Sydney area. More than 52,000 vehicles a day are expected to use the new road.

The contract includes the construction of 7.5km of 2x2 lanes, 11 bridges, cycle and pedestrian paths, networks, intelligent transport systems (ITS) and green spaces.

Seymour Whyte is targeting an ‘excellent’ sustainability rating from the Australian Infrastructure Sustainability Council, thanks to the reusing or recycling of 95% of the excavated material, 40% of recycled aggregates for the sub-base layers and the minimisation water use on the site.

Work is expected to start by mid-2022 and be completed by the end of 2025 before the opening of Western Sydney International Airport in 2026. Seymour Whyte is also delivering the Western Sydney Airport’s landside civil and building works, including the integration of the new M12 motorway and the airport's two metro stations.

