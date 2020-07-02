Vinci picked for German cultural centre

The public-private partnership (PPP) contract has a total value of €76m (£69m) and will involve two years of construction works followed by a 25-year operating contract.

The civic centre, the Bürgerforum Niederberg, was built it in the early 1980s. It includes a 780-seater theatre, two recreation rooms and a meeting hall that hosts exhibitions and events. Once the project is completed, the centre will offer additional services, including a media library, a cafeteria, a citizens’ office (Bürgerbüro), a community education centre and a music and arts centre.

The first phase of the project involves renovating and extending the building. The original architecture, which is listed, will be preserved to combine tradition with modernity. The upgrade work and technology used will significantly improve the energy performance of the building so that it exceeds federal requirements. The work, representing a total value of €44m, will begin in autumn 2020 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

The partnership will continue with the contract to operate the building until 2048, worth a total €32m. This phase will involve in particular providing concierge services, upkeep, maintenance, reinvestment and energy provision.

Mayor of Velbert Dirk Lukrafka said: “Through this successful partnership, we will bring together culture and education all under one roof. We will create a cultural centre open to people of all ages, located in the heart of our town.”

“We are working in close collaboration with the client, who benefits from shorter timescales and general contracting services,” said Bernard Jean, director of Vinci Facilities Solutions. “The architectural specificities and the challenges that arise as a result are what make the Bürgerforum Niederberg project special. It’s an iconic place that will showcase Vinci’s expertise on demanding projects.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk