Vinci picked for Paris rail ops centre

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the €82m contract to Vinci Construction subsidiary Chantiers Modernes Construction.

The centre will be in Palaiseau, south of Paris, and the line will connect the rapidly expanding Paris-Saclay research and development hub to Orly Airport and the city of Versailles.

The facilities will be near engineering school École Polytechnique and will have an area of about 64,000 square metres in total. They will include:

an infrastructure maintenance base to service the line's equipment (tracks, power distribution systems, etc.);

a maintenance base and depot for the automatic metro line's trains (45m to 60m long);

a central control room to coordinate, supervise and regulate traffic;

technical facilities such as electrical utility rooms and a security post.

The contract is worth €82m and 20% of the total has been awarded to SMEs. The work covers roadworks and utility networks, earthworks, the structure, the envelope, finishing work, technical installations and industrial equipment.

During the project, 10% of the hours worked will be set aside for people on social integration programmes. Vinci will also involve its endowment fund, Chantiers et Territoires Solidaires, which supports non-profits' initiatives to create jobs and foster community life in the towns and cities surrounding Grand Paris Express projects.

This contract follows the one for the Line 14 maintenance base and depot in Morangis, also to the south of Paris, awarded in 2018. The Vinci Group is also involved in other works packages for the Grand Paris Express, involving underground works, urban development, rail works, information technologies, data and electrical engineering.

