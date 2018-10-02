Vinci scores £38m Welsh FM deal

Under the contract, secured via the National Procurement Service for Wales, Vinci Facilities will look after approximately 1,200 public sector properties. Around 100 people will transfer to Vinci Facilities for the contract.

The contract value is £38m over the five-year term.

Managing director Tony Raikes said: “This builds on our track record with the Welsh government and confirms our ability to deliver consistent services right across Wales. It is exciting because with so many different services and such a variety of facilities the contract pushes the boundaries of FM, something that our team really appreciates and was recognised during the tender process.”