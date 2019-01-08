Vinci signs €1.15bn deal to expand Lisbon’s airport capacity

The money will be invested in extending the existing airport and opening a new civil airport in Montijo, 25km from the city centre.

The agreement with the Portuguese government was signed by Vinci subsidiary Aeroportos de Portugal (ANA), which is the concessionnaire for 10 airports in Portugal

This agreement, which seals a consensus reached between the parties on the main technical, operational and financial parameters for the project. Its terms will be included in an addendum to the concession agreement, which should be signed in 2019, once the environmental authorizations have been obtained.

Vinci has undertaken to invest the €1.15bn by 2028, including €650m for the first phase of the extension of the existing airport, and €500m for the opening of the new civil airport in Montijo. In addition, €156m will be used to compensate the Air Force and to contribute to access works in Humberto Delgado and Montijo.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports said: “This project and this investment we are announcing today mark a new confirmation of the two main commitments we took 6 years ago, when we first applied for the privatization of ANA: to contribute to the development of the Portuguese economy by increasing traffic, and to invest in infrastructure to support future growth. Traffic in Lisbon has already increased by almost 100% in the last six years and here we are again announcing new investments after the €200 million we have already invested in the different Portuguese airports.”