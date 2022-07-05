Vinci starts Guildford cancer clinic

The treatment facility is being built for private medical company GenesisCare and Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust on the site of Royal Surrey County Hospital. Project manager is Prime.

The facility will provide patients with access to treatments for cancer, including targeted radiotherapy using a magnetic resonance image linear accelerator (MR Linac) – a technology not widely available in the UK.

Vinci will also be building a 600-space multistorey staff car park alongside for the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

Both the cancer centre and car park are expected to achieve a BREEAM rating of very good, with excellent for the energy component, and an EPC of A. They will include solar panels, LED lighting throughout and vehicle charging points.

Practical completion on the GenesisCare centre is expected in the autumn of 2023.

