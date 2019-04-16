Vinci proposes industry collaboration for Notre Dame rebuild

It suggests that an industry-wide skills sponsorship drive could possibly be led by French heritage foundation Fondation du Patrimoine, so that work to restore Paris’ cathedral could begin as soon as possible.

“VINCI is naturally intent on contributing to the national fundraiser and asking its employees to do likewise, assisting Monuments Historiques architects when they assess the requirements, and taking part in the reconstruction if authorities deem its contribution useful,” it said. “The partial destruction of Notre Dame is an unqualified tragedy. The 13th century wooden beams holding up the roof will never be replaced. But the part of Notre Dame that has survived the fire must be safeguarded. Then, as the French President has announced, the cathedral must rise again.”

The company said that it has been very involved in heritage preservation since its sponsorship operation restoring the Hall of Mirrors at the Château de Versailles about 15 years ago.