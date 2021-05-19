Vinci targets sustainability in Melbourne contract win

The AU$134m (£74m) contract aims to reduce traffic pressure by connecting South Gippsland Highway to Abbotts Road to improve access in and around the Dandenong South industrial precinct.

The contract includes road widening from two to four lanes over 2km and building a new bridge over the Cranbourne rail line. Other tasks include strengthening a bridge over the Cranbourne/ Pakenham rail line, upgrades to four intersections, new shared walking and cycling paths and road safety barriers.

Construction work will start in October for an expected duration of two years, following a design phase conducted in coordination with Major Road Projects Victoria (MRPV), the state’s transport authority.

Seymour Whyte is targeting an ‘Excellent’ rating for the project from the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia (ISCA). Sustainability measures that are to be implemented include:

material reuse on site including excavated road base material;

a reduction in Portland cement content by a minimum of 30% in the non-structural project components;

use in roadside pavements of Bidim Green, a nonwoven geotextile made from Australian recycled polymers;

footpath construction using Emesh concrete, with 100% recycled plastic used in place of steel reinforcing mesh;

measures to control erosion and sediment and protect biodiversity, aimed at preserving natural environments.

