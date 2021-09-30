Vinci team picked for Toronto storm sewer

The contract involves construction of the to build the Fairbank-Silverthorn Storm Trunk Sewer System. Vinci Construction’s share of the work will be carried out by subsidiary Bessac, which specialises in microtunelling and is part of Soletanche Bachy.

The project involves construction of a 2.4km-long main gravity storm trunk sewer that will be built with a tunnel boring machine, designed and manufactured by Bessac. It also includes the building of 21 access shafts as well as other works: 10 sections of local sewers, open-trench construction of a storm sewer section and construction of a storm drain outfall.

This project is part of the City of Toronto Basement Flooding Protection Programme. It will reduce the impacts of heavy rainfall and sewer backups for more than 4,600 homes over an area of 140 hectares.

Work is expected to take 31 months.

